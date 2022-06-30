Rentals sold out across Panama City Beach ahead of busy holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple holiday weekend in Panama City Beach is bringing the boom of much more than fireworks.

“Fourth of July is always a huge time of the year for Panama City Beach and for our business,” Sunspot Realty & Vacation Rentals Director Sam Holden said.

For Holden, it’s a weekend that brings in a business boom for vacation rentals.

“We are basically fully booked for the weekend,” said Holden.

That’s because Fourth of July weekend is considered one of the busiest weekends of the year on the beach.

“We’ve heard from our partners that there’s a complete sellout this weekend. So we’ve got lots of visitors coming to the destination,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Rudd says their “Real. Fun. Fourth” event has the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast.

“Which we’re very excited about. We’re glad that the visitors are returning to Panama City Beach because there really is so much to do,” said Rudd.

And with much to do, Rudd is expecting another record breaking holiday weekend bringing in large crowds.

“July 2021 numbers, we brought in about $8 million in bed tax revenue and we were up 58.6% from the previous year. This year, we’re actually holding onto those record-breaking revenues that we brought in from last year. so, we’re expecting very similar numbers for 2022,” said Rudd.

Numbers that can already be seen with sold out rentals across the beach.

“We’re so excited. Fourth of July is definitely one of our biggest weekends,” said Holden. “It’s wonderful to know this is a time that’s always going to be sold out.”

Rudd said if you haven’t booked your rental for this weekend, check local rental groups or AirBnb’s with availability before it’s too late. For more information on Fourth of July events happening around Panama City Beach, visit Real. Fun. Fourth.

