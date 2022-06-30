Advertisement

Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach.(AP Graphics)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon.

One of the girl’s family members reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, the press release says.

According to TCSO, the girl was taken to the shore, where Taylor County firefighters and EMS were posted. Deputies say the girl was then flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive treatment for those injuries.

The family told deputies they were scalloping near Grassy Island in 5-feet deep water when a shark that was about 9 feet long bit the girl.

“Boaters and swimmers are cautioned to be alert, vigilant and practice shark safety,” the press release says. “Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish and avoid erratic movements while in the water.”

TCSO says it’s unknown at this point what type of shark it was.

