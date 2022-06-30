Advertisement

Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (CNN) – A small ski resort in Vermont is retiring its controversial name this summer.

It’s called “Suicide Six.”

With growing complaints about the insensitive nature of its nearly 90-year-old name, the owners are working on new branding.

On the resort’s website, it said it “embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name.”

"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)

The website says the name originally came after the man who built one of the runs joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide.

The ski area near Woodstock is best known for being the home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers.

A new name should be announced later this summer, well before the next winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior

Latest News

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says
AAA's annual forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend predicts 42 million Americans will...
AAA predicts record Fourth of July travel
Brazil Johnson was shot and killed this month. Police are investigating the crime.
Transgender woman’s killing leaves family searching for answers
Know the warning signs for potential scams.
Publishers Clearing House Scam Warning Signs