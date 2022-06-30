Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A total of six victims have come forward accusing John Robert White, a Vernon Bus Driver, of inappropriate sexual acts. White is currently being held at the Washington County Jail as the investigation continues.

Officials said White has been a bus driver in Washington County on and off since the early 1990′s.

“In 2013, they [White] came back as a [substitute] driver, and in 2017 they [White] became a full-time driver,” Superintendent of Schools Joseph Taylor said.

School Officials tell NewsChannel 7 a student came forward earlier this year accusing White of inappropriate sexual acts. They say that information was immediately reported to Law Enforcement.

“We are mandatory reporters, we take it dead serious,” Taylor said. “As soon as a report comes in, we report it back to DCF, that’s what we’re required to do. Nothing is dismissed.”

Sheriff Kevin Crews said White was arrested soon after on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, but bonded out.

“We felt, unfortunately, there were going to be other victims to come forward and that proved to be true,” Crews said.

Officials say White was then arrested again on June 10 after three more victims came forward, and he currently sits in the Washington County Jail.

“We’ve got one investigator, that’s all this investigator has worked basically from the time this thing got reported to us, up until almost now,” Crews said.

Law Enforcement Officials said they believe they’re nearing the end of the investigation, and White is being charged with six counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on minors under 16-years-old.

Sheriff Crews encourages anyone who may be a victim of White to come forward and call the Sheriff’s Office with more information at (850) 638-6116.

