Wednesday Evening Forecast

More rain is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to develop near the coast Thursday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s at the coast and near 90 inland. This same pattern continues through the weekend ahead. We may see rain chances decrease a little early next week.

