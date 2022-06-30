Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to develop near the coast Thursday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s at the coast and near 90 inland. This same pattern continues through the weekend ahead. We may see rain chances decrease a little early next week.

