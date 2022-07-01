Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding will not be building the rest of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast...
Eastern Shipbuilding not awarded second phase of Offshore Patrol Cutter program
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
A crazy road rage incident was caught on camera and posted for the nearly 14,000 members of the...
Private Facebook group exposes Walton County road rage incidents
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
Alaqua Animal Refuge partnered with PAWS to save more than 100 birds from a house in mid-June.
An estimated 160 birds were found in deceased owner’s home

Latest News

With schools across Missouri struggling to fill teaching open positions, the state board of...
Missouri relaxes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage leaves 95,000 GM vehicles incomplete in storage
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court