4th of July around town: Independence Day Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town.

The Rotary Club of Lynn Haven is hosting the annual Independence Day Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Monday.

The event will take place at the Lynn Haven Senior Activities Center.

Plates will be available for $7 and will include pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

Proceeds will go to support Rotary youth programs at Lynn Haven Elementary School, Mosely High School, and Rotary Youth Camp.

The breakfast kicks off the 4th of July for the city of Lynn Haven which has events all day leading up to fireworks that night at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Tickets for the breakfast can be bought at the door or online here.

For more information on all the events happening in Lynn Haven, you can find their calendar here.

