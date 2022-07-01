Advertisement

Bay county law enforcement and lifeguards practice water rescues with jet skis

Bay County Sheriff's Office and fire rescue teamed up with lifeguards to practice mock jet ski rescue training(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Department and fire rescue teamed up with lifeguards to practice mock rescues on jet skis. Officials said this would help get to victims in the water, faster.

“It’s just about time, getting to that person and getting them medical aid,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Francis said.

Beach Operations Manager Vince Martin said this was the first time Bay County lifeguards teamed up with law enforcement for this training.

“But we’re gonna start making it more often, especially for these other departments and divisions,” Martin said.

Law enforcement officials said water rescues are pretty common.

“Those are done on a weekly basis, our guys and all the rest of our certified lifeguards throughout the county are utilized on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis,” Francis said.

While first responders work on speed, they want beach-goers to work on taking the proper safety measurements. They said paying attention to the flag system and being careful in the water will help keep people safe.

Bay County officials said they hope to continue jet ski training monthly.

