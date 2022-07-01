Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet early morning with a few clouds cruising our skies on Satellite and Radar. However, once we get the sun to pop up over the horizon, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing quickly near the coast.

Morning commuters around the coast will want the umbrella to start the day. Evening commuters inland will want to bring the umbrella along for a late day shower or storm on the way home from work.

Otherwise, it’s a typical warm and humid morning with temperatures starting the day around 74. We’ll still get fairly warm and humid today outside of any scattered storms developing. But some of the cloud cover from developing storms will help hold back the extreme heat. Dress comfortably either way. We’ll only gradually work our way into the mid 80s by mid to late morning. It’ll still be quite warm and humid today as highs eventually top out near 90.

Daytime heating over the land will shift the instability from the coast this morning to inland. As this happens through the midday, we’ll see the sea breeze take storms from the coast and spread them inland through the afternoon. With a moisture rich environment in place today, any storms that do develop could drop heavy rains for a half hour to an hour before moving on.

We’ll see this pattern of morning coastal storms shifting through the midday and afternoon to hit or miss scattered storms inland persist in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy and stormy with hit or miss storms developing. Highs today reach up to near 90 with feels like temperatures around 100°, especially outside of any storms. Your 7 Day Forecast has hit or miss storms in the forecast for each and every day through the weekend.

