Learn and play with sea animals in this week’s Summertime Learning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Feeding fish, learning facts, and watching live animal shows. Kids learn all sorts of things at Gulf World’s summer camps.

“We have three different camps. One is a four-day camp,” Jennifer Maynard, the Education Coordinator Manager at Gulf World Marine Park, said.

Each day tells a different story for these campers.

“On Mondays, we focus on the dolphins,” Maynard said. “On Tuesdays, we focus on the stingrays, the sharks, the sea turtles, and the reptiles. And on Wednesdays, we focus on the bird area. Thursdays we focus on the sea lions, the seals, and the penguins.”

Activities range from feeding huge tortoises all the way to petting stingrays

You may be wondering, how can our kids sign up?

“They can sign up online or they can call our reservations department if they need help to sign up,” Maynard said.

The best thing is the joy and educational opportunities it brings campers.

“My favorite thing watching is the kids smiling and when they learn something new and that light bulb moment,” Maynard said.

The old saying, “You learn something new every day,” seems to be true here.

