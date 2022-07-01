PCB Police reminds public to lock their cars over July 4 weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fourth of July weekend is an opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family.

It’s also a time for thieves to steal your valuables from your car if you’re not careful.

“Be diligent of where you’re at, your surroundings,” said Robert Clifton, Corporal Detective for the Panama City Beach Police Department. " See what people are around, but for the most part, make sure you’re keeping your vehicles locked and don’t have items that are going to be too extravagant or draw people’s attention toward them.”

There is an expected influx of tourists who will be flooding Panama City Beach.

It can be easy to forget simple ways to keep your car out of harm’s way with all the excitement going on over the holiday weekend. Remembering the small things can save you a massive headache down the road, though.

PCBPD officials said there were two reported burglaries over last year’s Fourth of July weekend. They also said both instances didn’t require a forced entry, which likely meant the doors were left unlocked.

Clifton said thieves want anything they can get their hands on at any given time.

“Anything from change, loose change in your car,” Clifton said. “Car chargers, anyone who happens to leave valuable items, wallets, checkbooks, purses, firearms, anything along those lines.”

Law enforcement is urging drivers to keep their valuables out of their cars entirely.

