Advertisement

Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.

Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.

They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court during a time...
SCOTUS swears in Ketanji Brown Jackson