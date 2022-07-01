Taking a closer look at the PCB Senior Center in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a building that has served as a hub for senior citizens in the community.

“We have almost 500 members right now,” Mugsy Parens, the President of Panama City Beach Senior Service Foundation, said.

And far beyond the Panhandle, for more than ten years.

“Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Canada,” Parens said. “I remember one year we had over 700 members in the winter.”

It’s a place to meet and greet.

“The best thing about that is that it brings people in that have never been here before,” Parens said. “They’ll say we didn’t even know we had a senior center out here.”

Try a class.

“There’s strength and exercise, yoga, wood carving, line dancing, there’s painting, there’s stained glass,” Parens said.

Or sip on a cup of joe.

“We have a coffee shop every Wednesday morning,” Parens said. “Panera Bread donates the day-old bread. On Wednesday you come on in, meet other people, socialize, you don’t have to stay if you don’t want to.”

For many of the members, socializing is what keeps them coming back.

“I just love it,” Parens said. “I always say if there isn’t anybody here I don’t need to be here. We need people here. At my age, I need people. I love being around people. I totally enjoy what I do or I wouldn’t do it.”

It gives seniors who may not have any family around a reason to get out of the house.

“A lot of people, this is the only place they go,” Parens said. “If they get out they come here. They don’t have kids here, this is their gathering place. That’s what we do. We want to encourage people for a better life outside of that little room that you’re living in.”

The Panama City Beach Senior Center provides friendship and a quality life for many in the community.

If you are wanting to become a member, you can visit the center at 423 Lyndell Lane, Panama City Beach, FL. Or, you can call the center at 850-235-8015.

