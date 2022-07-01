Teenager allegedly involved in shooting incident at Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly being involved in a shooting incident in Miramar Beach.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call from the victim of the shooting incident, who was located in a Destin emergency room.

Deputies said they discovered several shots were fired into the windshield of the victim’s car on Forest Shore Drive. Suspect Omar Sandoval then allegedly followed the victim and shooting at their car several times along Highway 98.

The victim drove to Destin ER and ran inside, where Sandoval was then said to have shot out the back window of the vehicle.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Walton County with locating the suspect’s vehicle located at the Circle K on Scenic Gulf Drive.

Sandoval was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, shooting a deadly missile, and one count of domestic violence.

