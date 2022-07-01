Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Expect more unsettled weather through the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to redevelop near the coast Friday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will be 85-90. This same forecast will continue through the upcoming holiday weekend. We could see a slight decrease as we head into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

Thursday Forecast 6/30
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances remain elevated over the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's rain chance.
Wednesday Forecast
More scattered storms are in the forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast