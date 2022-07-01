Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Expect showers and storms to redevelop near the coast Friday AM and then move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will be 85-90. This same forecast will continue through the upcoming holiday weekend. We could see a slight decrease as we head into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.