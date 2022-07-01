Today’s Tunes with Christon Birge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Vernon native Christon Birge.

Christon got started in music at 15 years old when he saved enough money working on a watermelon farm in Chipley to buy the two things he wanted most; a trick bike and a guitar. Since then, Christon has gone on to win the 2014 Tootsies Birthday Bash, opening in Nashville for Kid Rock, and tour venues across the southeast region.

Christon performed three songs on Today’s Tunes: Use Me, Best Friends Bring Beer, and Delirious.

You can find him performing around town this holiday weekend on Saturday, July 2nd, at the Vernon SportsPlex at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. You can find him on Sunday, July 3rd, in Pensacola Beach at Cumaru Bar at 4 p.m. Then on Monday, July 4th, you can hear him perform at Vortex Springs at 6 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

You can learn more about Christon on his website here and stream his music on all music streaming platforms.

You can listen to the segments attached to this article to hear the 3 songs he performed on NewsChannel 7 Today.

