Bay County Chamber of Commerce reacts to cutter program possibly moving

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The offshore cutter program may be moving down the road instead of staying in Panama City. In an announcement Thursday the U.S. Coast Guard said phase two of the cutter program was awarded to Austal USA of Mobile, Alabama.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials reacted to the news on Friday.

“We were shocked and disappointed absolutely as I believe everyone was,” Wes Johnson, Vice President of Communications, Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Despite the information provided by the Coast Guard saying the next phase of the cutter will be moving, the initial four cutters are still being built here by Eastern Shipbuilding.

The president of Eastern Shipbuilding said Thursday, that the group is evaluating its options.

Chamber of Commerce officials tell NewsChannel 7 that Eastern Shipbuilding isn’t going anywhere.

“We know that the work will continue for Eastern. We know that the pipeline of work is strong and the jobs will not be going away. We are confident in their abilities to see this as a speed bump and be awarded future bids,” Johnson said.

This is just another bump in the road for Bay County after just a month ago hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers were displaced.

So what about the mill workers that applied to work at Eastern?

“We’ll rebound, bay county is great at coming together and pulling the resources and finding answers to these questions,” Johnson said.

The Vice President of Communications for Eastern Shipbuilding said on Thursday “This is not the last you’ll hear from us about this.”

“You haven’t seen the last of Eastern they are going to be back and stronger than ever. I know that they are very proud to build the first four ships in this line. And they’ll be in line to the awarded future bids,” Johnson said.

Eastern Shipbuilding officials told us once they get a clearer picture they will talk about their next steps.

The chamber said Eastern Shipbuilding does great work and they will be back and stronger than ever.

