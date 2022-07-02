Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding will not be building the rest of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast...
Eastern Shipbuilding not awarded second phase of Offshore Patrol Cutter program
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
A crazy road rage incident was caught on camera and posted for the nearly 14,000 members of the...
Private Facebook group exposes Walton County road rage incidents
One person is dead after being hit by a car in southern Walton County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Walton County
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container
Eastern Shipbuilding will not be building the rest of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce reacts to cutter program possibly moving