Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will remain high this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an unsettled holiday weekend weather wise in the panhandle. We will see a decent chance of storms each day with the highest chance in the AM near the coast and then a higher chance inland in the late AM and afternoon. Most of the evenings should be dry. Lows temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend with highs 85-90 depending on when rain impacts where you are. The good news is for the Fourth of July fireworks is the evenings should be dry so we do not think there should be issues with the firework displays. The forecast remains unsettled into next week w/rain chances between 50-70%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding will not be building the rest of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast...
Eastern Shipbuilding not awarded second phase of Offshore Patrol Cutter program
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
A crazy road rage incident was caught on camera and posted for the nearly 14,000 members of the...
Private Facebook group exposes Walton County road rage incidents
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
A teenager was allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Miramar Beach.
Teenager allegedly involved in shooting incident at Miramar Beach

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says scattered storms develop across NWFL today.
Friday Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Forecast 6/30
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances remain elevated over the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast