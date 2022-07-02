Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be an unsettled holiday weekend weather wise in the panhandle. We will see a decent chance of storms each day with the highest chance in the AM near the coast and then a higher chance inland in the late AM and afternoon. Most of the evenings should be dry. Lows temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend with highs 85-90 depending on when rain impacts where you are. The good news is for the Fourth of July fireworks is the evenings should be dry so we do not think there should be issues with the firework displays. The forecast remains unsettled into next week w/rain chances between 50-70%.

