Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Officials said that around 4 a.m. they received a notification about a man overboard near Panama City.

According to the U.S, Coast Guard, crewmembers aboard the vessel ‘Fiona Leone’ reported that the captain of the boat fell overboard while the boat was on autopilot.

The Coast Guard said they launched their response boat Crew, a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback to assist.

Officials report that the captain was in the water for more than four hours without a life jacket. He was rescued by a goof samaritan aboard another boat.

The crew of the boat ‘New Beginnings returned the captain back to his ship.

“We’d like to commend the crew of the New Beginnings on their vigilance and willingness to help,” said Capt. Cassie Kitchen, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator. “To survive in the water without a life jacket as the captain did is difficult for anyone to accomplish. The Coast Guard continues to urge the boating public to practice safe boating by wearing life jackets, using kill switches, and having the proper communication equipment such as a VHF-FM radio on board.”

Officials say the captain was last reported to be in good condition.

