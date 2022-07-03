Advertisement

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a BMW.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center got a notification that a stolen 2022 Gray BMW was traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City.

FHP troopers said they were able to sble to intercept the car at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Road 2321.

The troopers reported that before they were able to activate their lights the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, and continued north on 231.

According to FHP, the troopers tried to overtake the car but because of traffic were unable to. The driver of the stolen car continued north on 231.

The troopers said they continued north as well, following at a safe distance but were no longer attempting to actively pursue to ensure the driver didn’t crash or cause a crash.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they were also notified about the car. Deputies attempted to use stop sticks in the area near the Bay and Jackson County lines but it was not successful.

FHP said a sergeant attempted to use stop sticks in the area of HWY 231 and Kent Lane.

Officials reported the driver drove across the median onto the southbound lanes of 231 to avoid the stop sticks.

The car came to a stop near the shoulder and the driver got out and fled on foot according to troopers.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they deployed their K-9 and located the suspect.

Daquan Johnson from Columbus, Georgia, was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The owner of the BMW took the car back after the investigation.

