Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven.

The event kicked off with a flyover performance including two F-35 jets from Eglin Air Force Base. Officials said the celebration included more than 65 floats including local organizations, churches, and schools.

People lined Highway 77 in front of Sharon Sheffield Park and said the parade did not disappoint.

“There’s so many things in America that can divide us if we allow it, but I think coming together on a day like today just reminds us that we are greater together and that we have more in common often times than we have that are indifferent,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

Hundreds of people left the parade and made their way to Sharon Sheffield Park for more festivities throughout the day.

A fireworks show will end the celebration over at A.L Kinsaul Park at 9 p.m.

