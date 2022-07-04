Advertisement

Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven

WJHG's very own Neysa Wilkins emceeing the 'Proud to be an American' parade.
WJHG's very own Neysa Wilkins emceeing the 'Proud to be an American' parade.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven.

The event kicked off with a flyover performance including two F-35 jets from Eglin Air Force Base. Officials said the celebration included more than 65 floats including local organizations, churches, and schools.

People lined Highway 77 in front of Sharon Sheffield Park and said the parade did not disappoint.

“There’s so many things in America that can divide us if we allow it, but I think coming together on a day like today just reminds us that we are greater together and that we have more in common often times than we have that are indifferent,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

Hundreds of people left the parade and made their way to Sharon Sheffield Park for more festivities throughout the day.

A fireworks show will end the celebration over at A.L Kinsaul Park at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.
Local Fourth of July celebrations
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Latest News

The United States of America is 246 years old.
Veterans commemorate Independence Day in special way
Monument includes names of 318 North Port St. Joe veterans.
Port St. Joe community held unveiling ceremony to honor veterans
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Fourth of July Inflation Impacting PCB Tourist Plans