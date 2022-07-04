Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fourth of July weekend is an opportunity for families to hit the road or fly to a vacation destination.

However, fuel costs are affecting how Americans choose to spend their hard-earned money on their vacation in Panama City Beach.

“We bought our tickets months ago and we’re really thankful we did,” David Shepard, who is visiting the area, said. “We checked on prices if we started looking four or six weeks ago, and I don’t know if it’s doubled or tripled, but it’s significantly more for sure.”

Other people opted to get behind the wheel instead.

“We actually drove here instead of using plane tickets,” Larry Lockhart, another visitor, said. “Driving is just as expensive as a plane ticket is now.”

The traveling expenses are just a fraction of what the total cost is at the end of the trip.

“We rented a house down on the beach and I can tell you just by looking at prices,” Shepard said. “We were in this area just a year ago and I can tell you the prices feel like they’ve gotten significantly higher, too.”

The price of that BBQ in your backyard is going to cost you, too.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports U.S. consumers will pay nearly $70 for a 10-person cookout.

That’s up roughly 17% from last year’s cookout.

“For folks who don’t have a lot of reserves or a lot money in the bank, you’re paying double, triple at the pump and double, triple at the grocery pump,” Shepard said.

Panama City Beach officials say the July Fourth weekend is one of the busiest times of the year.

