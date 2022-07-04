Advertisement

Local Fourth of July celebrations

There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.(WLBT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year. Here is a list of events happening on Monday, July 4, 2022 in the area:

July 4th Parade, A.L. Kinsaul Park, 7 a.m.

Salute To Freedom, Destination Panama City building, 2 p.m.

July 4th Pancake Breakfast, 905 Pennsylvania Avenue in Lynn Haven, 6 a.m.

4th of July Celebration 2022, Sharon Sheffield Park, 9 a.m.

Red, White, & Bayetowne, The Village of Baytowne Wharf, 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Jeep Party, 407 Missouri Ave in Lynn Haven, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4th of July Beach Sunset Show, Grand Panama Blvd in Panama City Beach, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Bay County Firefighter Brandon Luczaj
Bay County firefighter warns about firework dangers after losing part of his fingers
Sunday Night Forecast 7/3
Sunday Evening Forecast
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Weekend Forecast 7/2
Weekend Forecast