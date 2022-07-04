Local Fourth of July celebrations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year. Here is a list of events happening on Monday, July 4, 2022 in the area:

July 4th Parade, A.L. Kinsaul Park, 7 a.m.

Salute To Freedom, Destination Panama City building, 2 p.m.

July 4th Pancake Breakfast, 905 Pennsylvania Avenue in Lynn Haven, 6 a.m.

4th of July Celebration 2022, Sharon Sheffield Park, 9 a.m.

Red, White, & Bayetowne, The Village of Baytowne Wharf, 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Jeep Party, 407 Missouri Ave in Lynn Haven, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4th of July Beach Sunset Show, Grand Panama Blvd in Panama City Beach, 6 p.m.

