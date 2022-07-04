Advertisement

Port St. Joe community held unveiling ceremony to honor veterans

Monument includes names of 318 North Port St. Joe veterans.
Monument includes names of 318 North Port St. Joe veterans.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A ceremony unveiling the North Port St. Joe Veterans Monument was held at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church for the Fourth of July.

Officials said funeral services for Congressional Medal Honor Recipient Clifford Chester Sims was held at the church in 1968. They said it’s only right to include a veterans monument on those grounds.

“These are our friends, these are our family members, these are our loved ones, and it’s important that we pause on this significant day to say thank you to all of our veterans,” Circuit Court Judge Elijah Smiley said.

Smiley said the granite monument weighs 5,216 pounds and has 318 North Port St. Joe Veterans names on it.

“This is the church that I grew up in as well and to be recognized for all the veterans that’s in this area, to be recognized is a wonderful privilege,” Retired Veteran Lashune Leslie said.

Officials said names of local veterans can still be added on the monument.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.
Local Fourth of July celebrations
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Latest News

The United States of America is 246 years old.
Veterans commemorate Independence Day in special way
WJHG's very own Neysa Wilkins emceeing the 'Proud to be an American' parade.
Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Fourth of July Inflation Impacting PCB Tourist Plans