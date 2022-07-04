State line fireworks stores boom this holiday season

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fireworks stores just inside the Alabama state line are booming this holiday season.

“That’s actually where we get the majority of our sales is on the major holidays,” BJ’s Fireworks Co-Owner Jerry Mixon said. “Of course Fourth of July is by far the biggest holiday.”

They even get visitors from all over the country this time of year. We’re told many people from Georgia, Alabama, and even farther north stop at state line stores for fireworks on their way to celebrate at the beach.

“A great number of people come from Atlanta this direction to the beaches and Florida and all points south,” Mixon said.

However, it’s not just travelers heading south that go to Alabama to get their fireworks fix.

“They don’t have a nice selection in Panama City and we knew that coming across over to Alabama they would have what we like,” Panama City Resident Xavier Sanders said.

Even though it is legal to sell and shoot fireworks in Florida on major holidays, like July Fourth, many people still make the hours long trek north to the state line stores.

“We do have a great number of people out of Florida shopping here,” Mixon said. “Some of those people are traveling north for the holiday, and some are just celebrating the holiday.”

“I know in certain parts that aren’t as populated that’s where you can get the nicer fireworks, because in city limits they don’t typically like to sell that kind of stuff,” Sanders said.

Many last minute shoppers made the trip to Alabama Monday to make sure they’re ready to celebrate by lighting up the sky.

