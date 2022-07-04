Advertisement

Veterans commemorate Independence Day in special way

The United States of America is 246 years old.
The United States of America is 246 years old.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fourth of July commemorates our nation’s founding 246 years ago.

The veteran community in Panama City Beach dedicated part of the holiday by attending a ceremony.

“Happy Birthday America,” said American Legion Post 402 Commander Bob Hoffman.

American Legion Post 402 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 hosted the event.

The ceremony itself served as a reminder of what freedom costs.

“If we don’t do things like this or Memorial Day, memorialize the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to make this country free, we’re going to lose our freedoms sooner or later,” Hoffman said.

Veterans urged the public to use the extra day off as a time of reflection.

“We go through the year and many times we don’t think about our freedom and how we got it,” said Commander of VFW Post 10555 Mary Lemburg. “We have to come together on this day to remember all the sacrifices and the very, very brave founding fathers who gave us our freedom.”

The price of freedom is never free.

“Would we be willing to make that sacrifice to keep the freedoms we have?” Lemburg said. “Veterans do that all the time as they fight to keep these freedoms.”

“They, they ended up losing everything because they believed in our method of governing.”

Speakers at the event said the founding fathers never gave up on their vision of a free country.

All the blood, sweat, and tears was all worth it in the end.

