Advertisement

Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement

A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration registration after a civil settlement agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration registration after a civil settlement agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Ahmad T. Ismail, 70, settled the potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act by agreeing to pay the fine.

“A physician’s failure to adhere to the safeguards of the Controlled Substances Act can facilitate the diversion of addictive drugs, illegal distribution of those substances, and risk of overdose,” U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to utilize both the civil and criminal provisions of the Controlled Substances Act to protect our communities and hold violators responsible.”

Ismail also surrendered his DEA registration and will not reapply for at least three years.

In December 2018, DEA investigators did a routine inspection of Ismail’s practice in Bonifay. They say during that inspection and in the subsequent investigation, they discovered numerous potential civil violations of the Controlled Substances Act. Some of those potential violations include failing to keep complete and accurate records of dosage units, failing to maintain complete and accurate dispensing records, and more.

Coody’s office say the civil agreement is not an admission of any liability by Ismail, nor a concession by the United States that its potential claims were not well-founded.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.
Local Fourth of July celebrations
The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around...
4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

Latest News

Two Miami men have been convicted in a $1.4 billion health care fraud scheme targetting a rural...
Miami men convicted of health care fraud scheme targeted local hospital
Time Travel Tuesday
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
The Walton County Board of Commissioners is releasing a statement after an internal audit by...
Walton County Commissioners’ statement on audit results