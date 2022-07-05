Advertisement

Former South Walton tennis star at Wimbledon

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The third round of women’s doubles at Wimbledon just wrapped up on Monday.

Former South Walton tennis star Alexa Guarachi and partner Andreja Klepac advanced to the Quarterfinals Monday with a straight-set victory over Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang.

The teammates have won all three tournament matches in straight sets.

After securing a victory on Monday, Guarachi and Kelpac head to Tuesday’s match-up with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

That match will take place Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m.

