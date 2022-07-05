Fourth of July Celebrations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Whether you made the decision to hang out at Panama City Beach or Panama City there were plenty of festivities for the Independence Day holiday on Monday.

Crowds gathered at the Destination Panama City Visitors Center for the Salute to Freedom Festival which started at 2 p.m. There were plenty of live music acts, food, face painting, and photo booth activities for the entire family.

Then crowds made the trek a few blocks down to watch the downtown Panama City Parade that started at 5 p.m.

The evening in Panama City wrapped up with fireworks on the Bay.

The President of Destination, PC said she was excited for both events to be back for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

“We are so excited to invite people back down to the waterfront and have the fireworks over the beautiful St. Andrews bay,” Jennifer Vigil, President, and CEO of Destination Panama City said.

Over across the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City Beach, crowds gathered to find the perfect beach spot to watch fireworks over the Gulf at the M.B Miller County Pier.

The fireworks marked the last event for the Real. Fun. Fourth. which has been lighting up the sky since Saturday night.

