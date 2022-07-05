Advertisement

Miami men convicted of health care fraud scheme targeted local hospital

Two Miami men have been convicted in a $1.4 billion health care fraud scheme targetting a rural...
Two Miami men have been convicted in a $1.4 billion health care fraud scheme targetting a rural hospital in Graceville.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Miami men have been convicted in a $1.4 billion health care fraud scheme targetting a rural hospital in Graceville and others.

Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, unlawfully billed for approximately $1.4 billion of laboratory testing services that were deemed medically unnecessary. They also committed health care fraud on five occasions and conspired to launder the proceeds of the scheme.

The evidence showed the Perezes targeted and obtained control of financially distressed rural hospitals through management agreements and purchases. The defendants sought to obtain control of these rural hospitals because of private insurance contracts that provided for higher reimbursement rates for laboratory testing, a common feature of rural hospital contracts designed to ensure that the hospitals can survive and provide rural communities with much-needed care. The defendants promised to save these rural hospitals from closure by turning them into laboratory testing sites but instead billed for fraudulent laboratory testing worth hundreds of millions of dollars in a sophisticated and years-long “pass-through” billing scheme. The scheme made it appear that the rural hospitals themselves did the laboratory testing when, in most cases, it was done by testing laboratories controlled by certain defendants.

Three other rural hospitals in Florida, Georgia, and Missouri were also targeted.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW.
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW
There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family this year.
Local Fourth of July celebrations
The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around...
4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
The Walton County Board of Commissioners is releasing a statement after an internal audit by...
Walton County Commissioners’ statement on audit results
Experts share tips on how to prep your home for hurricane season