Panama City Beach hosts Grand Slam Baseball

The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual Grand Slam Baseball Sports Tournament is on at Frank Brown Park and the Publix Sports Park.

This week marks session three of four with teams set to come in from all over. Teams range locally from Florida and Georgia all the way out to Ohio and Texas.

Session one, which took place a couple of weeks ago, saw the biggest tournament for baseball Panama City Beach has ever seen. That week welcomed 220 teams.

The tournament is an entire week affair.

“We start out by teams will either play two pool play games on Monday or two pool play games on Tuesday and they’ll get the other day off,” Eddie Peyton, the Tournament and Site Director for Grand Slam Baseball, said.

Bracket play starts on Wednesday with an eventual world series champion being crowned on Saturday.

