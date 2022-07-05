In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case.
Kelly’s attorneys had claimed last week that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.
In a court filing on Tuesday, prosecutors said prison officials had found the measure was no longer needed.
The 55-year-old Kelly has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.