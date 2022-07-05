Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over land on satellite and radar with only a few clouds around. However, we’re monitoring some showers or storms out in the Gulf, and a few will move onto the Forgotten Coast of Franklin County this morning. Most others will wait until the midday and afternoon to see some spotty showers or storms developing today.

It’s a very warm and humid morning with most walking out the door to both temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably for another hot and humid day ahead.

Temperatures will warm fast under mostly to partly sunny skies today. We’ll reach up to near 90 by late morning with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

That heat and humidity will crank up the sea breeze and some daytime heating scattered storms. But coverage of those showers and thunderstorms will not be as widespread as days prior. It’ll be very much hit or miss in today’s forecast and looking even fewer in numbers in the days ahead as high pressure settles in. We’ll be lucky to catch a storm to cool us off into the end of the week for Thursday through Saturday.

Late in the weekend a weak frontal boundary enters into the Southeast to help foster lift for widespread storms on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a hit or miss midday or afternoon storm. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing those scattered storms become fewer and further between by tomorrow and into the late week forecast.

