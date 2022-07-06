Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast named on nation’s top 100 hospitals

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast has again been named to the 100 Top Hospitals® list among...
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast has again been named to the 100 Top Hospitals® list among 2,650 acute care hospitals in the United States..(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Among 2,650 acute care hospitals in the nation, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast has again been put on the list of the United States’ Top 100 Hospitals.

This award marks the sixth time that Sacred Heart has made the list of top performing medical institutions.

The winners of this award found better outcomes compared to other hospitals, including those that:

  • Had lower inpatient mortality
  • Had fewer patient complications
  • Delivered care that resulted in fewer infections
  • Had lower 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates
  • Sent patients home sooner
  • Kept inpatient expenses low while still maintaining a healthy financial environment
  • Scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience

“Earning this national recognition for the sixth time is truly remarkable and a testament to all of our associates and physicians who always put the patients first,” said Henry Stovall, regional president of Ascension Sacred Heart. “We’ve had a special relationship with this community for almost 20 years. We will continue to deliver the compassionate high-quality healthcare that everyone in our community deserves.”

In May, Sacred Heart earned the top safety grade of “A” from Frogleap Group, a national organization focused on preventing error and accidents in U.S. hospitals. They were also named on Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search...
Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

Latest News

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Florida surpasses nation in economic growth
A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. has been found.
UPDATE: Missing Jackson County man found
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money