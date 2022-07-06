Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast named on nation’s top 100 hospitals

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Among 2,650 acute care hospitals in the nation, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast has again been put on the list of the United States’ Top 100 Hospitals.

This award marks the sixth time that Sacred Heart has made the list of top performing medical institutions.

The winners of this award found better outcomes compared to other hospitals, including those that:

Had lower inpatient mortality

Had fewer patient complications

Delivered care that resulted in fewer infections

Had lower 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates

Sent patients home sooner

Kept inpatient expenses low while still maintaining a healthy financial environment

Scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience

“Earning this national recognition for the sixth time is truly remarkable and a testament to all of our associates and physicians who always put the patients first,” said Henry Stovall, regional president of Ascension Sacred Heart. “We’ve had a special relationship with this community for almost 20 years. We will continue to deliver the compassionate high-quality healthcare that everyone in our community deserves.”

In May, Sacred Heart earned the top safety grade of “A” from Frogleap Group, a national organization focused on preventing error and accidents in U.S. hospitals. They were also named on Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.

