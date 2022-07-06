Advertisement

Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

A South Walton Fire District lifeguard was near Gulfview Heights Street, on the way to another medical call when they were stopped by bystanders.

The bystanders directed the lifeguard to a group of people helping a child back to shore.

Witnesses said that the child was found floating face down in the water around 3 p.m. near the second sandbar.

The lifeguard then entered the water to help all people back to shore, who had already started CPR and lifesaving care.

SWFD units then came on scene and took the child to the hospital.

Yellow and purple flags were flying at the time of the incident, indicating a moderate risk of rip currents and hazards, as well as the presence of jellyfish.

