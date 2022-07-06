Jackson County Libraries keep kids sharp during the summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret that reading can benefit kids long after childhood.

“If you can’t read or comprehend something, you won’t be able to function in life,” Library Page Jennifer Wynn said. “Everything involves reading.”

This summer at the Jackson County Libraries, kids can learn about the ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ while being read to and making crafts.

“We do a good morning song, and I normally read about three books to them, and in between each book we do different activities,” Wynn said.

Kids ages two to seven can take part in summertime learning at both Jackson County Public Libraries, in Marianna and Graceville, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

We’re told the hope is to keep kids’ brains active during the summer.

“If they don’t continue to read and learn, they will lose it, so when they get ready to go to the next grade, they’re not going to be prepared,” Wynn said.

Library staff said they also hope to encourage kids to continue reading well into adulthood.

