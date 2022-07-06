Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her to be the alleged source of another woman’s overdose last year.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call on March 19, 2021 that a 26-year-old woman on Panama City Beach was found unresponsive. Life saving measures were administered and the victim was transported to the local hospital.

She reportedly passed away in the hospital on March 24.

During the investigation, deputies stated they found evidence that showed the victim had consumed fentanyl before she was found.

They said they then tracked the source to Dorothy Annette Conkle, 27, and concluded the victim had purchased fentanyl from Conkle the night before the overdose.

The investigation continued for several months, where deputies said the victim’s autopsy showed a lethal amount of fentanyl was present in her blood at the time she was found, and her death was officially listed as a drug overdose.

Conkle was then located and arrested on Tuesday for culpable negligence manslaughter and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

She was booked into Bay County Jail on those charges and another unrelated arrest warrant.

