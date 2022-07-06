Advertisement

Residents and County Commissioners speak out about gates in Sunnyside

It was a full house at Wednesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. The new gates standing...
It was a full house at Wednesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. The new gates standing alongside Sunnyside beach front have area residents riled up. A couple dozen of them filled the seats inside the Government Center, ready to be heard.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a full house at Wednesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. The new gates standing alongside Sunnyside beach front have area residents riled up. A couple dozen of them filled the seats inside the Government Center, ready to be heard.

Sunnyside Park has a special place in the hearts of many Bay County residents.

“We are here in defense of what we’ve been able to use for decades,” one resident of the Gulf Vista neighborhood said.

“I grew up here. My family did. And I’ve always used the beach,” a second resident of the Gulf Vista neighborhood said.

“We have enjoyed it for decades,” Koren Daniels, a resident of the Gulf Vista neighborhood, said. “My children grew up going to the beach and now my grandchildren are going. And as my little five-year-old said, ‘Meemaw, it’s a tradition.’”

It’s a tradition that could be ending. Last week, gates were put in six access areas next to signs reminding people that the beach is private property.

“Just one day, decided to put these gates up with the no permissions and no permits,” a third resident of the Gulf Vista neighborhood said.

The gates were put in by the Sunnyside Beach Property Owners Association, a voluntary group formed by residents who have been paying taxes on that land for years. While they did get a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, it was pending.

Law enforcement asked them to stop putting up gates and the standing ones are unlocked.

“They claim it’s their beach. They feel like they have ownership to it,” Bay County Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts said. “They went out and installed those gates without concern and we have a problem with that.”

According to the Bay County Property Appraiser’s website, it wasn’t their beach to close off in the first place. It’s been in Malcolm McCorquodale’s name since the 1920s.

Now the family, along with residents in the nearby neighborhood of Gulf Vista and the entire Bay County Commission, are fighting to take them down.

“Don’t come Walton County our Bay County,” Griffitts said. “This is a customary use argument and this beach is for the citizens of Bay County.”

“We’ll stand firm in doing anything within our right and anything that we can do to support the effort not to close those beaches, not to put the gates up,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

“I am in agreement with all of you in regards to it needs to stay open to be accessible to the public,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

“I agree with the rest of these fellas. That’s a public beach,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said.

“So you’ve already counted one, two, three, four, you’re counting the fifth. You have unanimous support up here,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the lawyer representing the Sunnyside Beach Property Owners Association on Tuesday, he said things are up in the air because the deed is still in Malcolm McCorquodale’s name, who passed away in the 50s.

At the end of the day, this battle will be settled in court, leaving it to the judge to decide.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search...
Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

Latest News

South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast has again been named to the 100 Top Hospitals® list among...
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast named on nation’s top 100 hospitals
The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Florida surpasses nation in economic growth
A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman