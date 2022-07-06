Advertisement

Search for missing Jackson County man

Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. was last seen at the Walmart in Marianna wearing blue jeans and a...
Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. was last seen at the Walmart in Marianna wearing blue jeans and a denim button up shirt.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man.

They say Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. was last seen at Walmart in Marianna wearing blue jeans and a denim button-up shirt. Goodson uses a cane to walk.

If you see Goodson or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624.

