Search for missing Jackson County man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man.

They say Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. was last seen at Walmart in Marianna wearing blue jeans and a denim button-up shirt. Goodson uses a cane to walk.

If you see Goodson or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624.

