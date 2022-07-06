Advertisement

Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search warrants.(walton county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search warrants.

The warrants were served over the course of six days, resulting in the arrest of seven people.

The first search warrant was executed at a house in Santa Rosa Beach on June 30th.

Anthony Avizius, 56, was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to officials, Avizius was on probation on charges related to Operation Mr. Clean in November 2020.

A second search warrant was served on July 1st at a Freeport home.

Officials say they found more than $21,000 in cash, six pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of marijuana, fentanyl tablets, two pistols and a rifle.

Donald Edward Robbins Jr., 41, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Robbins was out on bond for trafficking meth in Alabama.

Another search warrant was served in Freeport on July 5th. The search resulted in the arrest of five people. According to officials, they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia in multiple bedrooms during their search.

Barbara Jean Sullivan, 62, of Freeport, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobbi Wagstaff, 27, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Dewayne Wilson, 41, of Defuniak Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Nicole Bridge, 26, of Freeport, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Ray Smith, 26, of Freeport, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

