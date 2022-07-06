Springfield Police Department looking to make upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the years, The Springfield Police Department has done its best to keep the community safe.

Now the department is looking to make some upgrades to continue keeping the peace.

“Body cameras are the way of the future. It’s there for the safety of the officer, for the safety of the citizen,” Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts said.

Like many other agencies, Springfield PD uses body cameras to carry out their day-to-day duties.

However, due to the wear and tear of these four-year-old cameras, the department is now looking for an upgrade.

“These new cameras are more rugged and don’t fall off the uniform if you get in a struggle or you’re running after somebody,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts proposed a five-year plan for the upgrade.

“This is a five-year agreement that totals $89,853. And I hate to come to ask for money like this, where we’re trying to work necessity or nicety. But for my people, this is a necessity,” Roberts said.

With this plan, the department will replace 27 older models with 27 new state-of-the-art ones.

“So it’d be financed for three years, and at the end of that three years, they’re ours, but they’ll still replace them, and we still got two more years on this contract. I think it’ll be good for everybody around,” Hammond said.

Chief Roberts says these new additions will be both beneficial for not only the officers but the citizen.

“It’s hard to say an officer or a citizen said something when you got a body camera there that plays the whole thing,” Roberts said.

“Including Bay County or the sister cities, because we do go over occasionally and do local aid with them. So it protects everybody around them,” Hammond said.

With the commissioners’ approval, the department will place the order and anticipate the cameras by October 1st.

Springfield Police officers have used body cameras since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.