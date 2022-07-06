Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be lower this week with temperatures on the increase. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the mid 70s inland and upper 70s at the coast. On Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s at the coast and low to mid 90s (inland). Rain chances will be 20% at the coast and 30-40% inland. This forecast should hold through the end of the work week. As we head into the weekend rain chances will increase and temperatures will decrease.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

