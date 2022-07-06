Tyndall Air Force Base changes HPCON status

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After an increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, Tyndall Air Force Base is changing its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo.

Tyndall officials say it transitioned to the new HPCON Wednesday. They say they will continue to adjust protective guidelines as conditions change.

Officials continue to implement mitigation measures such as hand washing, workplace sanitization, and social distancing when appropriate. Masking and vaccination requirements across the installation remain unchanged and gathering sizes remain unrestricted.

Official visitors to Tyndall will complete a DD Form 3150 and those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or decline to provide documented vaccination status must provide a copy of a negative test result from an FDA-authorized test in the previous 72 hours.

(Source: U.S. Air Force) (U.S. Air Force)

