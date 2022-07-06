Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds cruising by. We’ll see mainly sunny skies this morning leading to temperatures warming fast from an already summery sultry start.

We’re walking out the door into mid 70s this morning with a swampy feel. Be sure to dress comfortably today as there won’t be much rain to cool us off later this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm fast under the mainly to mostly sunny sky. We’ll reach the 90s by midday with some inland pushing into the mid 90s for daytime highs. Feels like temperatures will spread into the triple digits inland while the coast feels more like the upper 90s.

Only a couple stray showers or thunderstorms will flare up this afternoon. Coverage of storms will be even less than the few we had yesterday as high pressure settles into the Southeast. We’ll be lucky to catch a storm to cool us off into the end of the week for Thursday through Saturday.

Late in the weekend a weak frontal boundary enters into the Southeast to help foster lift for widespread storms on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a hit or miss midday or afternoon storm. Highs today reach up to near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing those scattered storms become fewer and further between by tomorrow and into the late week forecast.

