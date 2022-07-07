Bay County Chamber of Commerce works to fill gaps in the Bay District School Board

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is voicing concerns about our local school system. Last month, they asked business leaders to make a commitment to our youth by giving an hour a month of their time to mentoring a student. Now the chamber is working to fill gaps in other areas of the district.

In anything, there is always room for improvement.

“We believe there’s room for additional community involvement, there’s room for additional oversight and we can always do better. The bottom line is we must do better,” Darren Haiman, Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Bay County Chamber is looking to fill what they say are gaps in Bay District Schools. They started by bringing in more mentors for students, and now they’re looking to bring in more support for the school board.

“School board members currently are absolute servants to the community. We just want to add to the tool kit of the school board itself,” Christopher Moore, Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

The school board plays a massive role in the community. They oversee the largest budget in Bay County, which is roughly $500 million, as well as 2,500 employees across 40 facilities. A job that takes teamwork.

Moore said they would like to see more diversity in skill sets. That’s why they’re calling on all local business professionals to step up and sign up for opportunities on the board.

“We feel that it would be good to have folks on board that have experience in handling very large budgets, experience in leadership, etcetera because we’ve got 26,000 students out there that are depending on us,” Moore said.

It’s all part of the Chamber’s three-step initiative called “A Better Way For A Brighter Way,” which encourages community leaders to get involved in our local children’s education.

Chamber members said they want to make sure they get students ready to launch, which can also help launch economic growth in the area.

Bay District Schools released a statement Thursday in response to the initiative:

“We welcome, and applaud, the involvement of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce in our schools and in the lives of our precious children. We hope the local chamber will focus on the Paths to Prosperity Program as outlined by the Florida Chamber of Commerce as we believe the Chamber can, and should, have a positive influence on the ten root causes of poverty. Our children, and their families, need access to affordable housing, high-paying jobs/career fields and other resources that contribute to academic achievement and long-term success.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.