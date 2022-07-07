Advertisement

Butler Summer SPICE Kidcam

Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith on Wednesday
Chris Smith spoke to the Butler summer SPICE program
Chris Smith spoke to the Butler summer SPICE program
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids in the summer SPICE program at Butler Elementary in South Walton. Chris did experiments showing how air pressure impacts our weather and of course how the seabreeze works and is related to the water cycle! Thanks for your hospitality!

