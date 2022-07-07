Butler Summer SPICE Kidcam
Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith on Wednesday
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids in the summer SPICE program at Butler Elementary in South Walton. Chris did experiments showing how air pressure impacts our weather and of course how the seabreeze works and is related to the water cycle! Thanks for your hospitality!
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.