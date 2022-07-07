Cool down with homemade ice cream in this week’s Sweet Summertime

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beat the heat with a summer treat!

In this week’s Sweet Summertime, the NewsChannel 7 Today team showed how to make homemade ice cream fun and inexpensively.

For the ingredients you will need: 2 gallon-sized ziplock bags, 1 quart-sized ziplock bag, 2 cups heavy cream, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 3-6 cups of ice, 1/3 cup rock salt.

Combine heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla in the quart-sized bag. Add ice and salt to one gallon-sized ziplock and double bag the ice. Place the quart-sized bag inside the gallon-sized bag and shake for 5-10 minutes.

Dress up your ice cream with Oreos, cherries, chocolate syrup, and more for an even sweeter treat!

For more details on the recipe, you can watch the segment attached to this article.

