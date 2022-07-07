Advertisement

Cool down with homemade ice cream in this week’s Sweet Summertime

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beat the heat with a summer treat!

In this week’s Sweet Summertime, the NewsChannel 7 Today team showed how to make homemade ice cream fun and inexpensively.

For the ingredients you will need: 2 gallon-sized ziplock bags, 1 quart-sized ziplock bag, 2 cups heavy cream, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 3-6 cups of ice, 1/3 cup rock salt.

Combine heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla in the quart-sized bag. Add ice and salt to one gallon-sized ziplock and double bag the ice. Place the quart-sized bag inside the gallon-sized bag and shake for 5-10 minutes.

Dress up your ice cream with Oreos, cherries, chocolate syrup, and more for an even sweeter treat!

For more details on the recipe, you can watch the segment attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman was arrested Tuesday after being linked to another woman's overdose.
Overdose death investigation leads to arrest of Panama City Beach woman
Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of Sunnyside homeowners put up six gates along the...
Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach
A Bonifay doctor will pay $130,000 and turn over his Drug Enforcement Administration...
Bonifay doctor pays $130,000 fine and surrenders DEA registration as part of settlement
South Walton Fire District provides help to local businesses in calculating their 25 percent...
Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition
The South Walton Fire District has declared this week beach safety and rip tide awareness week....
Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

Latest News

Kids can be read to while also making crafts at the libraries' summertime learning.
Jackson County Libraries keep kids sharp during the summer
Summertime Learning at Jackson County Libraries
Homemade ice cream on NewsChannel 7 Today's Sweet Summertime.
Sweet Summertime Ice Cream
Walton County Commissioners internal audit findings revealed
Walton County Commissioners internal audit findings revealed