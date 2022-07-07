Fatal crash on State Road 285

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle collision occurred on Thursday morning that resulted in a passenger’s death.

A 2006 red Pontiac sedan was traveling northbound on State Road 285 when it collided with a 2020 White Ford transit van traveling southbound.

When first responders arrived, the female passenger in the red sedan was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger in the transit van had minor injuries.

All lanes were blocked for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is actively investigating the cause of the collision. We will continue to give the latest information as it becomes available.

