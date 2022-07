Florida 2022 school, district grades released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida has released school and district grades for the 2021-2022 school year and school districts across the state are finding out if they’re making the grade.

The Florida Department of Education released school and district grades Thursday. This is the first full grade data release since 2019.

Three districts in our area received an “A” grade: Walton, Okaloosa, and Liberty Counties. Bay District maintained a “B” grade.

Here are how the schools in our area scored.

BAY COUNTY:

BAY HIGH SCHOOL - “I”

MERRITT BROWN MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

HUTCHISON BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

CEDAR GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “F”

CALLAWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “D”

MERRIAM CHERRY STREET ELEMENTARY - “D”

LUCILLE MOORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “D”

HILAND PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

JINKS MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

LYNN HAVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

SURFSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

PARKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “D”

SOUTHPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

WALLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “D”

WEST BAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

MOWAT MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

RUTHERFORD HIGH SCHOOL - “I”

DEER POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

NORTHSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

A. CRAWFORD MOSLEY HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

TYNDALL ACADEMY - “A”

TOMMY SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

PATRONIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

DEANE BOZEMAN SCHOOL - “A”

J.R. ARNOLD HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

BREAKFAST POINT ACADEMY - “A”

BAY HAVEN CHARTER ACADEMY - “B”

BAY HAVEN CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL - “A”

NORTH BAY HAVEN CHARTER ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL - “A”

NORTH BAY HAVEN CAREER ACADEMY - “I”

NORTH BAY HAVEN CHARTER ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

PALM BAY PREPARATORY ACADEMY 6-12 - “C”

PALM BAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

RISING LEADERS ACADEMY - “A”

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY SABL INC - “A”

BAY VIRTUAL FRANCHISE - “A”

BAY VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION PROGRAM (DISTRICT PROVIDED) - “I”

Overall Bay District Grade - “B”

CALHOUN COUNTY:

BLOUNTSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

CARR ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

ALTHA PUBLIC SCHOOL - “B”

BLOUNTSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

Overall Calhoun District Grade - “B”

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL - “C”

APALACHICOLA BAY CHARTER SCHOOL - “B”

Overall Franklin District Grade - “C”

GULF COUNTY:

WEWAHITCHKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

PORT ST. JOE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

PORT ST. JOE HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

WEWAHITCHKA HIGH SCHOOL - “C”

Overall Gulf District Grade - “B”

HOLMES COUNTY:

POPLAR SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL - “C”

PONCE DE LEON HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

PONCE DE LEON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

HOLMES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - “C”

BONIFAY K-8 SCHOOL - “C”

HOLMES VIRTUAL-FRANCHISE FLVS - “I”

Overall Holmes District Grade - “C”

JACKSON COUNTY:

MARIANNA HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

MARIANNA K-8 SCHOOL - “C”

MALONE SCHOOL - “B”

SNEADS HIGH SCHOOL - “C”

SNEADS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

GRAND RIDGE SCHOOL - “C”

COTTONDALE HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

COTTONDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

GRACEVILLE SCHOOL - “C”

Overall Jackson District Grade - “B”

LIBERTY COUNTY:

LIBERTY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - “A”

W. R. TOLAR K-8 SCHOOL - “B”

HOSFORD ELEMENTARY JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL - ”B”

Overall Liberty District Grade - “A”

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

ANNETTE P. EDWINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

BAKER SCHOOL - “B”

BOB SIKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

CLIFFORD MEIGS MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

SHOAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

C. W. RUCKEL MIDDLE SCHOOL - “A”

DESTIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

LULA J. EDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

EGLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

LAUREL HILL SCHOOL - “B”

NICEVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - “A”

NORTHWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

W. C. PRYOR MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

WRIGHT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

SHALIMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

ELLIOTT POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

MARY ESTHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

JAMES E PLEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

CHOCTAWHATCHEE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - “I”

CRESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL - “I”

KENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

FLOROSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

FORT WALTON BEACH HIGH SCHOOL - “I”

MAX BRUNER JUNIOR MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

ADDIE R. LEWIS SCHOOL - B”

LONGWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “C”

OKALOOSA STEMM CENTER - “A”

WALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

BLUEWATER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

ANTIOCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

DAVIDSON MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

DESTIN MIDDLE SCHOOL - “A”

OKALOOSA ONLINE NON FRANCHISED - “i”

DESTIN HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

COLLEGIATE HIGH SCHOOL AT NORTHWEST FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE - “A”

LIZA JACKSON PREPARATORY SCHOOL - “A”

NORTHWEST FLORIDA BALLET ACADEMIE - “A”

Overall Okaloosa District Grade - “A”

WALTON COUNTY:

WEST DEFUNIAK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

PAXTON SCHOOL - “A”

FREEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - “A”

FREEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

VAN R. BUTLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL - “A”

SOUTH WALTON HIGH SCHOOL - “A”

DUNE LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “A”

WALTON MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

MOSSY HEAD SCHOOL - “A”

WALTON HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

MAUDE SAUNDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

FREEPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL - " A”

WALTON VIRTUAL FRANCHISE - “I”

WALTON VIRTUAL SCHOOL WCSD - “I”

Overall Walton District Grade - “A”

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - ”C”

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL - “B”

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL - “C”

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL - “B”

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - “B”

Overall Washington District Grade - “B”

